Shortsea Shipping Decarbonization Project Wins Intelligence Hunt

The 8th Intelligence Hunt Winners, Team Rauma’s Decarbonizers

An innovative project team that introduced a new shortsea ship design making use of battery and fuel cell technology has been named as the winner of the 8th Intelligence Hunt project competition, by SeaFocus.

The Intelligence Hunt is a project-based awards scheme that marries innovative solution developers (the talents) with forward-thinking companies in the shipping supply chain and logistics (the case companies).

The talents participating are current or recently graduated university students. For them the project experience and creation of a network of high-level business professionals, future colleagues and friends on an international level is invaluable. Deliverables by the teams in the frames of the Intelligence Hunt project competition can be compared to pre-studies or feasibility studies with a clear and robust business case, which experienced mentors help to create. Fresh new ideas and the highest and most modern technological solutions are emphasised throughout the entire project.

The projects run for two to four months and culminate in the Finals where the talent teams present their solutions, and high-level company executives, and inspiring industry speakers share their views with the audience.

This time the project competition welcomed seven international case companies competing with cross-faculty talent teams. The Finals of the most recent competition were held online on January 26-27, 2022.

The Talent Team winner of the project competition was ‘RAUMA´S DECARBONIZERS’ with the assignment "Decarbonizing Shortsea Shipping" with the Case Company, Rauma Marine Constructions (RMC), which specializes in the construction and maintenance of icebreakers, car and passenger ferries, and vessels for Navies, Coast Guards and Research Institutes. Rauma Marine Constructions, founded in 2014, is the only domestically owned shipbuilding company of their size range, meaning their decision-making and employment remains securely within Finland. The proposed project focused on an electric operation, zero emission ship design that makes use of a battery and fuel cell system.

The winning Talent team members were Ahmed Hassan, Team Leader, Aalto University, Finland, Xiaohan Gu, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, Mariia Khrapytska, Odessa I. I. Mechnikov National University, Ukraina, Ankita Nayak, Aalto University, Finland and Nseobong Umoh, Chalmers University of Technology, Sweden, working under the supervision of their Team Mentor Poul Woodall, who has more than 40 years’ experience in the maritime world with a particular interest in climate and environmental issues.

“Congratulations and a big thanks to our team members for being able to present concrete and readily available solutions for the greatest challenge the maritime industry is facing. We can all learn from the work done by the international student team: the technology and solutions for a significant reduction of emissions from ships of already exist – what we need now is co-operation of all involved parties across the globe." Mika Laurilehto, Chief Sales Officer at Rauma Marine Constructions.

The award for the winning team is a six month tailored individual career mentoring programme, and a cash prize of 500 € per team member. The winning team will also speak at the Intelligence Hunt 9 Finals at the Navigate2022 Maritime Trade Exhibition, Turku in June this year.

SeaFocus owns the concept IPR and acts as a coordinator for the competition, facilitating and strengthening the link between the case companies, the mentors and the talents. SeaFocus also takes the role of identifying potential talents who they consider to be most suitable for each case to participate in the competition. SeaFocus approaches around 800 university contacts twice a year all over the Europe and will manage the application and evaluation process.

The jury for the competition consisted of five distinguished industry representatives; Chairman of the Jury, Ulla Tapaninen, Associate Professor Maritime Transport, Adjunct Professor PhD; Sandra Dillon, Vice President, Talent Development at Kemira, Craig Eason, Business Journalist and Editorial Director at Fathom World, Xavier De Meulder, Senior Site Manager at Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and Kari Sillanpää, Director of Maritime and Technology Industry Branches at the Turku Science Park Ltd.

“The Intelligence Hunt competition exposes innovation to upcoming talent without organisational barriers. The scheme’s mission is to act as a bridge to find suitable jobs for talented individuals, using a bridge without a road toll fee”, says Ulla Keino, the CEO and Owner of SeaFocus.

“The calibre of the projects put forward during this competition were at an incredibly high standard, which only proves the need for competitions like this to offer young talent a platform to showcase their abilities.” says Ulla Tapaninen, Chairman of the Intelligence Hunt jury and Associate Professor Maritime Transport, Adjunct Professor PhD.

Poul Woodall, mentor for the winning case assignment by Rauma Marine Constructions said: “Our industry needs a constant stream of new talent to keep moving and this competition is an invaluable platform for showcasing and exposing talent to companies who are open to and embracing innovation. It was a pleasure to work with these young talented individuals on this project and I am excited to see where this win takes them.”

To-date, the competition has hosted over 500 participants, with finals held in locations including Gothenburg, Oslo, München and Helsinki. The next Intelligence Hunt project competition starts in March and the Finals will be held June 1-2, 2022 in conjunction with the Navigate2022 Maritime Trade Exhibition in Turku Finland.

