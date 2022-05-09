SHIPPINGInsight New Tech Pavilion at Posidonia 2022

[By: SHIPPINGInsight]

SHIPPINGInsight is headed to Posidonia 2022, launching the SHIPPINGInsight New Tech Pavilion, from June 6-10.

The pavilion will feature six innovative companies with leading technologies in the maritime sector, launching them into the global market.

Each of these companies will have a presence in the pavilion at Posidonia in addition to the opportunity to present on the stage as part of our SHARK TANK (June 9) to the global shipping audience. An interactive and engaging format, SHARK TANK is designed to introduce the latest innovative technologies advancing the shipping industry to the global audience.

A panel of shipowners/potential investors (“SHARKS”) will hear from participating new tech companies (“CHUM”) to determine whether to “invest” (using fictitious funds), in these new and innovative technologies. This format provides an exceptional opportunity for entrepreneurs to showcase their ideas and receive instant feedback from the industry and provides the industry a “first look” and insights into the latest tech, offering significant value add for all participants.

“We are bringing SHIPPINGInsight’s hugely successful SHARK TANK to the global market for the first time” stated SHIPPINGInsight’s Chief Evolution Officer Carleen Lyden Walker. “In the five years we have conducted SHARK TANK, 80% of our “Chum” have been picked up or trialed in the shipping industry.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.