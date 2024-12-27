ShipMoney Announces Partnership with Megga Telecom

[By: ShipMoney]

ShipMoney, a leader in digital payment solutions, is excited to announce its partnership with Megga Telecom, a renowned telecommunications provider, to introduce eSIMCrew this holiday season.

This innovative collaboration aims to enhance connectivity for travellers and overseas workers, offering them a seamless Data Roaming experience.

With the rise of digital technology, eSIMCrew provides a convenient alternative to traditional SIM cards, allowing users to switch carriers and manage their mobile Data Plans directly from their devices without the need for physical cards. This partnership will enable ShipMoney customers to access eSIMCrew's robust network and enjoy reliable service, when overseas.

"As we head into the new year, we understand that staying connected is more important than ever," said Stuart Ostrow, President & Co-Founder of ShipMoney. "Our partnership with Megga Telecom allows us to provide our customers with cutting-edge eSIM technology that simplifies their mobile experience, making it easier to stay in touch with loved ones and navigate their travels."

Megga Telecom's eSIMCrew will be available for purchase through ShipMoney's platform, providing customers with a hassle-free way to activate their mobile Data Plans. With access to over 750+ networks in over 140 countries, eSIMCrew will automatically connect to the strongest network, offering a 4/5G Data service, enabling seamless connectivity.

The team at Megga Telecom has over 15 years’ experience looking after Seafarers communication needs whilst working overseas. eSIMCrew was created with overseas workers in mind as having access to affordable, easy to use global Data is so important to enable keeping in touch with family. eSIMCrew offers a complete solution with its vast selection of Data Plans and easy to use Topping up facility with the ShipMoney Visa Card.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with ShipMoney to bring eSIMCrew to their Seafarer customers” said Simon Black CEO of Megga Telecom. “Every seafarer away from their families for long periods of time, deserves affordable, high quality mobile Data. This partnership aligns with our commitment to delivering innovative communications solutions to those that need them most."

The launch of eSIMCrew will coincide with a range of holiday promotions, ensuring that customers can take advantage of special deals and incentives. Both companies are dedicated to providing exceptional customer service and support as they roll out this new offering.

For more information about ShipMoney's eSIMCrew and 2025 promotions, please visit shipmoney.com cardholder login or contact ShipMoney Relationship Manager.