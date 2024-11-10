ShipMoney Announces Appointment of Karen Martin as Global Brand Ambassador

[By: ShipMoney]

ShipMoney, the innovative digital payments platform for the maritime industry, has announced the appointment of Karen Martin as its inaugural Global Brand Ambassador.

Formerly the face of London International Shipping Week (LISW) since its launch in 2013 and having served as Sales Director for the maritime publication Ship Management International, Karen is a familiar figure to the maritime industry.

In her new role, Karen will leverage her expertise in forging strategic partnerships and cultivating relationships to enhance investment opportunities for ShipMoney.

The market-leading platform provides crew members with an e wallet, visa card and App, enabling them to access their funds anytime. This card offers the flexibility to make purchases both online and in-store, transfer money to other ShipMoney cards, and withdraw cash.

Based in the United States, ShipMoney is committed to advocating for seafarers and driving transformation within the industry by replacing outdated payment methods with a reliable, cutting-edge digital payments solution.

“I am thrilled to join the ShipMoney team and contribute to their mission of enhancing the lives of seafarers globally through their innovative payment platform. This new challenge allows me to reconnect with my friends and connections in a significant way. I have long championed seafarers’ rights and welfare, and I look forward to deepening my engagement as the Global Ambassador for ShipMoney,” Karen stated.

Stuart Ostrow, President of ShipMoney, expressed his enthusiasm, saying, “We are excited to welcome Karen to our team. Her extensive experience and her ability to build and nurture key relationships in the maritime industry will be crucial as we expand and innovate the way money is transferred worldwide. Her commitment to advocating for seafarers makes her an ideal addition to ShipMoney.”

The announcement marks a significant step forward for ShipMoney as it continues to shape the future of maritime payments.