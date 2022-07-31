ShipDC Delivers “IoS-OP Taiwan Seminar - Archives On-demand”

IoS-OP Consortium, operated by Ship Data Center Co., Ltd. (ShipDC), will deliver “IoS-OP (Internet of Ships Open Platform) Taiwan Seminar - Archives On-demand” from 1 August to 30 September 2022.

On top of the presentation videos at the IoS-OP Seminar held for shipping companies in Taiwan on 22 July 2022, nine additional presentations are available online. IoS-OP Consortium member companies introduce shipping companies’ initiatives on the environment, and solutions on data collection platforms from ships, safety, environment, and work environment improvement.

