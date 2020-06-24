Shipbuilders Council of America Announces New Leadership

By The Maritime Executive 06-23-2020 02:31:39

WASHINGTON – The Shipbuilders Council of America (SCA), the national trade association representing the U.S. shipbuilding and repair industry, today announced new board leadership. Taking over the helm of Chairman from Terry O’Brien of Austal USA in Mobile, Al., is Ben Bordelon, president and CEO of Bollinger Shipyards from Lockport, La. Joining him to lead the SCA Board is Brad Moyer, Vice President of BAE Systems Ship Repair in Norfolk, Va., who will serve as Vice Chairman.

Mr. Bordelon and Mr. Moyer were elected to their new leadership positions at the SCA annual meeting, held virtually, on Wednesday, June 17 and Thursday, June 18 and will serve in their positions for a two-year term.

“Ben and Brad have been active and dedicated members of the SCA Board for many years, guiding us with their decades of leadership experience in the shipyard and repair industries. Their experience paired with SCA’s phenomenal Board of Directors will help our membership lead on critical issues from supporting and growing the dedicated workforce to advocating for stable shipbuilding budgets and advancing worker safety during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Matthew Paxton, president of SCA. “As we look at the opportunities and challenges facing our industry in the future, we are building on a strong foundation built by our outgoing Chairman, Terry O’Brien, and our entire membership is incredibly grateful for his tireless leadership and service.”

Accepting the SCA Chairmanship, Mr. Bordelon said, “I am honored to serve as the SCA Chairman especially during such a pivotal period for our industry. This association plays a key role in giving a voice to and advocating for policies that protect and support the hundreds of thousands of jobs in the U.S. maritime industry and industrial base, like the Jones Act. As Chairman, it is my goal this association will continue to be a resource for both our members and our stakeholders. I want to thank my colleague, Terry O’Brien, for his leadership as Chairman over the past two years and look forward to building upon his record of achievement for U.S. shipbuilders.”

“Now more than ever it is essential that the shipbuilding and repair industry, as well as the industrial base in all 50 states, communicate our critical role in America’s economic and national security with leaders and policymakers. I look forward to working with SCA’s incoming Chairman Ben Bordelon, the SCA Board of Directors and SCA Membership to advance our industry’s strategic goals,” said incoming Vice Chairman of SCA, Mr. Moyer

