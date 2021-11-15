Shell Marine Transforms LubeMonitor for Digital Era

Shell Marine has deployed a suite of exciting enhancements to its LubeMonitor service, to go beyond all other traditional “cylinder condition monitoring” programmes and position itself as the go-to place for all your engine monitoring needs. By surfacing a wider range of technical and operational insights, Shell LubeMonitor lets users better understand their ship’s engine performance, ensure it is operating in line with OEM recommendations and ultimately, help reduce maintenance costs.

While its features have become more sophisticated, Shell LubeMonitor’s user interface and reports are now simpler and aimed to deliver what users need most. Amongst its new features:

Enhanced fleet and vessel insights that go beyond traditional reporting: allowing users to compare vessels from fleet level all the way down to its cylinders – all organized in an easy-to-read manner (benefitting both on- and off-shore users)

A step-by-step guide for on-board engineers which can help standardize the inspection process.

A comprehensive engine inspection feature which allows inclusion of recorded measurements of piston ring clearance, piston ring coating, liner wear. All data can be stored and organized with the photos captured, so users can come back to them at any point in time.

Integration with the Shell LubeAnalyst oil condition monitoring, hence becoming a one-stop platform to easily compare all oil analysis results for your engine.

Available via the internet, iOS and Android operating systems, as well as an offline logbook regardless of connectivity at sea.

Gareth Lowe, Technical Product Manager for LubeMonitor at Shell Marine said: “Our goal goes beyond just making the programme an easy-to-use central data repository. By surfacing relevant information from onboard data, running parameters, lab data and inspection photo’s all from within LubeMonitor, we can start to deliver vital insights. This provides customers with a comprehensive picture of their engine’s health, and they can then use this information to make informed decisions on feed rates and maintenance schedules, which can help maintain optimal engine performance and lower operating costs.”

Marcus Schaerer, General Manager Services and Technical at Shell Marine said: “We always strive to do more for our customers and are pleased to bring about pioneering features in vessel monitoring solutions.”

The enhanced Shell LubeMonitor has since been rolled out to over 300 ships and has received positive feedback. According to Jong Hyun, Superintendent of Sinokor Ship Management Co., Ltd: “In the past, we spent a great deal of time reading and comparing reports. Ever since adopting Shell LubeMonitor, it’s a welcomed change to having all our two-stroke engine monitoring needs on an intuitive, single platform. This allows us less time fussing over maintenance needs and more time to concentrate on other areas our vessel.”

