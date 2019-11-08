Shell Marine Signs Fleet-Wide Lubricant Contract with CCCC Dredging

2019-11-08

Shell Marine has today signed a framework agreement with CCCC Dredging (Group) Co. Ltd of China to supply marine lubricants and provide technical services across the Chinese company’s fleet. The strategic cooperation, formalised today at a signing ceremony demonstrates Shell Marine’s ability to provide a comprehensive all-in-one service, reliably supplying lubricants and technical services around the clock wherever they are needed.



In addition to the supply of Shell Marine’s comprehensive range of lubricating oils designed for every shipboard application, CCCC Dredging’s full access to the company’s technical services is a key component of the agreement. Effective lubricants supply and service, according to Shell Marine experts, is essential because the correct choice and management of marine lubricants optimises performance and minimises component wear, thereby extending time between overhauls. All of these factors have a direct impact on the bottom line and asset lifecycle costs.



Technical service products within the Shell Marine portfolio now available to CCCC Dredging include:

Shell LubeAdvisor – for general technical support and product guidance

Shell LubeMonitor – for condition monitoring and operational optimisation

Shell LubeAnalyst – for planned and predictive maintenance.

Commenting on the agreement, CCCC Dredging’s Vice President, Mr. Liu Shudong, said: “We expect that this strategic agreement will strengthen our relationship with Shell Marine and pave the way for further collaboration in other areas. Shell Marine’s comprehensive product range and extensive network ensure that it is well-placed to meet our complex requirements, both in terms of product and supply. We also see the technical services aspect of the agreement as a key element in supporting our drive to raise fleet efficiency and optimise the performance of our assets.”



Mr. Joris van Brussel, General Manager of Shell Marine, commented: “We are delighted to have formalised this strategic agreement with CCCC Dredging. We believe that our customer-oriented services and global supply network will provide a comprehensive all-in-one basis for marine lubricant optimisation across the CCCC Dredging fleet. Our competitively priced products, wide port coverage and advanced distribution systems enable a short response time around the clock.”



Shell Marine’s products are now available in more than 700 ports in 61 countries.

