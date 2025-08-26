Shearwater Awarded Two-Month OBN Survey in Angola

[By: Shearwater]

Shearwater Geoservices AS (“Shearwater”) announces the award of a deepwater Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) seismic survey offshore Angola by ExxonMobil’s affiliate Esso Exploration Angola Block 15 Limited. The two-month project is scheduled to commence during Q3’25.

The project will be delivered using Shearwater’s proven OBN platform, featuring the SW Tasman and Pearl node system, with SW Gallien deployed as source vessel.

“Being selected by ExxonMobil to perform this OBN survey in Angola is a real testament to Shearwater’s OBN-platform,” says Irene Waage Basili, CEO of Shearwater. “This award reflects our strong track-record in delivering high-quality OBN surveys and the trust our clients place in us to support their strategic exploration goals.”

With this award, Shearwater continues to deploy the industry’s leading geophysical toolbox to support West Africa’s energy sector and the continuous backlog on the Tasman/Pearl platform highlights the company’s momentum in the OBN market.