Shaping the Industry by Introducing New Offshore Transfer System

At Nor-Shipping 2023, PALFINGER MARINE will for the first time showcase a model of the new, fully 3D compensated Offshore Passenger Transfer System (OPTS). Thereby, the company sets new standards for transport systems in the offshore industry.

[By: PALFINGER]

Designed specifically for marine applications, the OPTS facilitates the safe and efficient transfer of people and cargo between a vessel and an offshore installation such as a wind turbine or drilling platform. To take on the booming market of offshore transfer systems while considering the need for standardized, cost competitive and weight optimized solutions for the offshore wind industry, PALFINGER has been intensively working on an updated version of the OPTS with an improved design and enhanced functions. At Nor-Shipping 2023, which will take place in Oslo, Norway, from June 6 to 9, visitors will get an exclusive first glimpse of the new OPTS of PALFINGER MARINE. Currently, PALFINGER has three units of the OPTS in production and the first unit will be finished within the first quarter of 2024.



Stable and Adaptable

The state-of-the-art system is an excellent tool to service offshore installations or perform de commissioning work offshore. As a fully 3D compensated system it can also be installed on crew transfer vessels (CTV) and service operation vessels (SOV), enabling personnel transfers with an SWL of 600 kg and a cargo lift capacity of up to 1000 kg. The system has been designed and built according to the norms for offshore gangways (DNV-ST-0358) and offshore cranes (DNV-ST-0378).



The OPTS comes in two variations – either as a fixed installed or mobile unit. The mobile OPTS is mounted on a support frame that can be connected to the deck. The fixed installed OPTS is designed for permanent use on a vessel. “With the OPTS, PALFINGER demonstrates its innovational strength and position as a provider of complete solutions. The system sets a milestone in the transition to sustainable energy as it supports, for instance, infrastructure developments in the offshore wind industry and decommissioning activities in the oil and gas sector”, says Gunther Fleck, Vice President Sales & Service Region Marine at PALFINGER



Nor-Shipping – the arena for marine solutions

With around 1,000 leading companies of the maritime industry readying to showcase their latest innovations, Nor-Shipping is one of the most important trade fairs for the European shipping market. “We can imagine no better place to present our latest innovation, the OPTS, than at Nor-Shipping 2023 – the hotspot for global key decision makers in the maritime field,” states Fleck, “Above all, the trade show is the best place to exchange ideas with our customers and partners, provide future-focused concepts and shape the industry together.”



For further information about OPTS, come and visit the PALFINGER MARINE booth D03-37 at the Nor-Shipping exhibition 2023 and visit our website for more, https://www.palfinger.com/.

