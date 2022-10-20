SFK Signs Contract with Holland Shipyards for Two Additional Vessels

[By: Holland Shipyards Group]

After delivering the first newbuild ferry in 2020, followed by four other deliveries after that, Holland Shipyards Group has signed a new contract to build two additional ferries for Schlepp- und Fährgesellschaft Kiel (SFK).

The contract includes a hybrid cycle- and footferry with a capacity of 300 persons and a smaller all electric cycle- and footferry with a capacity of 140 pedestrians and 60 bicycles. The designs of the vessels are in line with the deliveries made earlier this year.

Hybrid ferry

The hybrid ferry, to be named ‘Laboe’, will measure 32,40 by 8,80 m and will be provided with a hybrid drivetrain that can be powered by either generators or by means of a battery bank. The battery capacity differs from the previously delivered hybrid ferries. The ‘Laboe’ will be equipped with 2x 272 kWh, so it enables the vessel to sail larger distances on batteries only.

All electric ferry

The all electric ferry, to be named ‘Dietrichsdorf’, will measure 24,95 by 7,50 m and will be provided with an installed battery capacity of 1092 kWh. Like her sister vessels (‘Düsternbrook’ and ‘Wellingdorf’) she will also be equipped with the non-conventional automated mooring system which features electric-hydraulically operated mooring hooks in both sides of the ship.

Collaboration SFK and Holland Shipyards Group

The collaboration between Schlepp- und Fährgsellschaft Kiel and Holland Shipyards Group has been valued by both parties over the past years. By delivering five green ferries over the past few years, Holland Shipyards Group has enabled SFK to make good on its promise to provide green transport to the people of Kiel.

SFK’s uncompromising approach to sustainability lies close to Holland Shipyards Group’s heart, as the yard is also actively looking for, and implementing systems and structures for more sustainable shipbuilding.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.