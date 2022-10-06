Serodino, Inc. Delivers M/V Clyde to Logsdon Tug Service of Beardstown

Serodino, Inc. recently delivered the 1300 hp M/V Clyde to Logsdon Tug Service of Beardstown, Illinois. The Super Tiger Class Model K vessel is certified under the USCG Subchapter M rules. The 60' x 24' x 8' hull, with 52-9" draft, is constructed of 1/2" plate throughout. Deck and bulkheads are 3/8”. Transverse framing is 5”x 3” x 3/8” on 24” centers. The inside motor mounts are continued fore and aft as solid sheets to divide the hull into three collision compartments, three fuel tanks (9,500 gallons), engine room, three water tanks, and six stern compartments. All void tanks have high level alarms with bilge piping. A 110-gallon lube oil tank and a 110 - gallon transmission oil tank are built into the hull.

Power consists of two Cummins QSK-19-M engines, developing a total of 1300 continuous horsepower at 1800 rpm, with Twin-Disc MG-5222 reverse and 4.03 to 1 reduction gears turning 5” sleeved shafts and 52” x 44” four-blade propellers. Two 40-kw John Deere MDDCA light plants furnish auxiliary electric power. Skipper follow-up lever controls with backup separately activate four flanking and two main rudders. The two hydraulic pumps are driven by electric motors. Standard equipment includes navigation lights, one incandescent and one Xenon searchlight, 40 ton Wintech electric winches, Schuyler rubber towknees, perimeter fenders, shore power plug-in, and Fernstrum zero knot coolers.

The superstructure is constructed of 3/16” plate with 2" x 2-1/2” x1/4" framing; main deck doors are watertight, and windows are aluminum with safety glass panes. Spartan quarters are insulated, paneled, heated and air conditioned and have poured rubber flooring.

The first deck contains a 12' x 10' galley, a modest head with shower and a U.S. Coast Guard approved marine toilet. The second deck is storage space. The pilothouse is with full instrumentation and vessel control. There is a 3' space below the Pilot house to make an eye level of 28'.

The vessel has entered service joining two other Serodino built vessels in Beardstown, Illinois

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.