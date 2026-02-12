Senesco Marine Awarded Contract to Build Next-Generation Hybrid Ferry

[By: Senesco Marine]

Senesco Marine has been awarded a contract by the Delaware River and Bay Authority (DRBA) to construct and outfit a new diesel-electric hybrid passenger and vehicle ferry for the Cape May–Lewes Ferry service. 1 The project is expected to support up to 200 Rhode Island jobs over the course of construction, including skilled trades such as welding, fabrication, piping, electrical integration, coatings, and commissioning, as well as engineering and quality-assurance roles. In addition to direct employment, the project will generate significant economic activity through regional suppliers, transportation providers, and support businesses, further strengthening Rhode Island’s maritime industry.

“This project represents a significant investment in Rhode Island’s skilled maritime workforce,” said Ted Williams, President of Senesco Marine. “Supporting up to 200 local jobs through this contract underscores our commitment to building high-quality vessels while creating meaningful, long-term economic impact for the communities where we operate.”

Engineering work on the new vessel will begin immediately, with construction scheduled to start in summer 2026 at Senesco Marine’s North Kingstown shipyard. The ferry will feature a first-of-its-kind design capable of operating in hybrid and all-electric modes. Compared to conventional diesel vessels, the new ferry is estimated to achieve annual emissions reductions of approximately 2,025 tons of carbon dioxide, 102.7 tons of nitrogen dioxide, 1.51 tons of fine particulate matter, 1.03 tons of hydrocarbons, and 5 tons of carbon monoxide, while reducing fuel consumption by an estimated 35 percent. Designed to serve one of the region’s most important transportation links, the Cape May– Lewes Ferry connects the southernmost tip of New Jersey with the southern shores of Delaware in an 85-minute crossing. The new vessel will be certified to carry up to 400 passengers and 75 vehicles. This contract underscores Senesco Marine’s continued commitment to innovation, sustainability, and U.S. shipbuilding excellence, while reinforcing Rhode Island’s role as a leader in the national maritime industry