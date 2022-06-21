Semtech Announces SaaS Chip-to-Cloud Service: LoRa Cloud Locator

[By: Semtech]

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading global supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced its breakthrough SaaS chip-to-Cloud service, LoRa Cloud™ Locator, that uses Semtech’s LoRa Cloud Modem & Geolocation services. The new service gives customers the opportunity to experience firsthand the power of devices powered by LoRa Edge™ and evaluate the accuracy and power consumption capabilities of the LoRa Edge platform which offers an ultra-low power and cost-effective solution for indoor/outdoor asset tracking use cases. LoRa Cloud Locator features built-in serverless technology and delivers a simple end-to-end experience for customers to evaluate LoRa Edge implemented in various ecosystem trackers, either on a private or public LoRaWAN® network.

“Asset tracking is one of the most common use cases across industry verticals,” said Karthik Ranjan, LoRa Cloud solutions and partnerships leader in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Whether it’s tracking wheelchairs in a hospital, shopping carts in retail, pallets in supply chain, cattle in agriculture, or pets around a home, asset tracking can be found everywhere. Semtech’s LoRa Cloud Locator is the fastest way for customers to easily see for themselves the benefits offered by purchasing trackers with LoRa Edge, provisioning them onto the application and seeing their location on the map.”

LoRa Cloud Locator is designed specifically to work with trackers using Semtech’s LoRa Edge LR-series chips with minimal effort. Once configured on the service, together with Semtech’s LoRa® wireless radio frequency technology for transmission to the Cloud, customers are able to view the tracker location on the map in typically in less than 15 minutes.

“Semtech's LoRa Cloud Locator is the most efficient and fast way to evaluate the LoRa Edge platform as it can measure the performance of the technology and differentiate when a device is tracked by GNSS or Wi-Fi. With the Wi-Fi location feature, we can now receive GNSS signals without paying for the prohibitive power consumption of traditional GNSS technologies,” said Maximiliano Ruiz, founder and CEO at Galileo RTLS. “Through leveraging LoRa Edge, locating assets around the world is much simpler with the unprecedented years of battery life.”

“Upon testing LoRa Cloud Locator firsthand, the service itself was very straightforward; quick and easy to set up, enabling us to efficiently test the accuracy and responsiveness of the service in a variety of environments,” said Tim Guiterman, CEO at InfiSense. “The results of our tests further confirmed the broad portfolio of use cases that will directly benefit from the precision geolocation and ultra-low power capabilities of the LoRa Edge platform. We believe that this high-resolution tracking combined with very long battery life is a game changer for our cold chain monitoring and supply chain projects.”

Those interested in LoRa Cloud Locator can purchase a LoRa Edge-enabled tracker, create a LoRa Cloud Locator account and discover how LoRa Edge unlocks new use cases across the entire global supply chain. To access the service, customers can visit locator.loracloud.com, where they can browse a selection of compatible trackers by Semtech, Browan, Digital Matter, and Miromico. Orders run through CalChip Connect and Indesmatech, two leading LoRaWAN hardware distributors based in respectively North America and Europe. After purchasing a tracker, customers can log in to the application, register their tracker and view its location on a map using a browser on either their desktop or mobile device.

Semtech will be demonstrating LoRa Cloud Locator at:

• Embedded World, June 21 – 23, 2022, Booth 4A-556, Hall 4A, in Nuremberg, Germany.

• LoRaWAN World Expo, July 6-7, 2022, Booth 31, in Paris.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.