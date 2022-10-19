Secro Wins SHIPPINGInsight 2022 Innovation Award at event SHARK TANK

(L to R) Michele Sancricca, Co-Founder and CEO, SECRO; Dan Holmes, Business Development Manager, Bureau Veritas; Carleen Lyden Walker, Chief Evolution Officer, SHIPPINGInsight

SECRO Wins SHIPPINGInsight Innovation Award for Digital Trade Documents

Award Presented at 11 th SHIPPINGInsight Fleet Optimization & Innovation Conference

The prestigious SHIPPINGInsight Innovation Award for 2022 was presented on Thursday, Oct. 13 to Secro, the platform for frictionless digitization of cross-border trade documents, at the 11th SHIPPINGInsight Fleet Optimization & Innovation Conference at the conclusion of SHIPPINGInsight's SHARK TANK. The award is presented annually to honor a solution provider for the successful development and implementation of an innovative initiative that advances the state of the art in ship and fleet optimization goals. The winner is chosen by the “Sharks” through their “investment” in the various technologies presented in the SHARK TANK

SECRO is a software solution enabling collaboration between traders, ship owners and lenders. Customers can use Secro proprietary technology to digitize their paper-based documents, such as bill of ladings, securely share them instantaneously and improve their working capital cycle.

” We are very honored by the award, and it has been exciting to receive it in front of an audience of maritime companies so much aware of nowadays’ digitization imperatives. We built our product explicitly to address their upcoming needs, in a scenario where the adoption of e-bill of lading is predicted to increase from 1% to 50% by 2030”

“SHIPPINGInsight is proud to attract innovative products and services to its SHARK TANK every year from around the world,” stated Carleen Lyden Walker, Chief Evolution Officer for the company. “It is exciting to be able to recognize tomorrow’s solutions today through our SHIPPINGInsight Innovation Award. Many of our contestants go on to be picked up by investors and maritime interests, but only one is recognized with our award.”

This year’s judges (“Sharks”) included Marina Hadjipateras of TMV, Jack Noonan of Binnacle Maritime LLC, Hudson Structured’s Ravi Singh, Jess Hurwitz of dx9 Global, James Thomas from Thomas Maritime, and CIT’s Mickey Belgrod. The SHIPPINGInsight 2022 Innovation Award was presented by Dan Holmes, Business Development Manager, North America of Bureau Veritas.

