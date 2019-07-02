Second L-Class Tanker Delivered in China

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-02 17:28:36

Thun Tankers took delivery of the second L-class, Thun London, in China on July 2.

The 18,650 deadweight product tanker is the second in a series of five resource efficient, high quality tankers built by Avic Dingheng Shipbuilding Ltd in China. The L-class tanker has been designed and developed in-house, using the Erik Thun group’s long experience of building sustainable, high quality vessels. Focus on environmental care, new regulations and customers’ needs has been key in the design and building process of this vessel type.

Like her sister ship, Thun Lidkoping, the new tanker will enter into the Gothia Tanker Alliance network with crewing and technical management done by MF Shipping Group.

Thun London

Dead weight: 18,650 metric tons

Cubic capacity (98%): 20,665m3

IMO: IBC code type II chemical tanker

Length overall : 149.8m

Beam: 22.80m

Flag: Netherlands

Yard: Avic Dingheng, China

Propeller: CPP, Wärtsilä

Stern tube: Water Lubricated, Wärtsilä

Rudder: Flap Rudder

Main engine: Wärtsilä 8L32

Main engine output: 4480 kW / 720 RPM

Bow thruster output: 800 kW, Brunvoll

Aux engines for cargo ops: 3x 470 kW, SCANIA

Emergency propulsion: FRAMO Hydraulic motor, 630kW

