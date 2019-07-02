175
Views
Second L-Class Tanker Delivered in China
Thun Tankers took delivery of the second L-class, Thun London, in China on July 2.
The 18,650 deadweight product tanker is the second in a series of five resource efficient, high quality tankers built by Avic Dingheng Shipbuilding Ltd in China. The L-class tanker has been designed and developed in-house, using the Erik Thun group’s long experience of building sustainable, high quality vessels. Focus on environmental care, new regulations and customers’ needs has been key in the design and building process of this vessel type.
Like her sister ship, Thun Lidkoping, the new tanker will enter into the Gothia Tanker Alliance network with crewing and technical management done by MF Shipping Group.
Thun London
Dead weight: 18,650 metric tons
Cubic capacity (98%): 20,665m3
IMO: IBC code type II chemical tanker
Length overall : 149.8m
Beam: 22.80m
Flag: Netherlands
Yard: Avic Dingheng, China
Propeller: CPP, Wärtsilä
Stern tube: Water Lubricated, Wärtsilä
Rudder: Flap Rudder
Main engine: Wärtsilä 8L32
Main engine output: 4480 kW / 720 RPM
Bow thruster output: 800 kW, Brunvoll
Aux engines for cargo ops: 3x 470 kW, SCANIA
Emergency propulsion: FRAMO Hydraulic motor, 630kW
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.