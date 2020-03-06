SECO, Kenya, Launches Barge for Tanzania Port Authority

By The Maritime Executive 03-05-2020 05:32:01

Hapa Kazi Tu 02, the second in a series of two cargo barges ordered by the Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) has been launched by Kenya-based shipyard, Southern Engineering Co. Ltd (SECO) in Mombasa.

Constructed in steel and classed by Bureau Veritas, the vessel, whose principal dimensions include a length overall of 77.98m, a breadth of 11.83m and draft loaded of approximately 3m, has a capacity to handle 2,000 tons of dry cargo or 72 TEUs.

The first vessel of the same series, Hapa Kazi Tu 01, was launched on July 31, 2019.

Both vessels are scheduled for delivery to the client by mid-March, 2020 after final outfitting/sea-trials. They will operate in and around the port of Tanga and surrounding coastal waters.

