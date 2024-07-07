Sebastian Sachs New Managing Director, Ewoud Hooymans Now Sales Director

[By: SCHOTTEL]

Sebastian Sachs has been appointed as the new Managing Director of SCHOTTEL Nederland with effect from 1 April 2024. He has now officially taken over from his predecessor René Lange.

Sebastian Sachs joined SCHOTTEL GmbH in 2016 as Controller and has held various management positions, most recently as Director Finance & Administration. His previous activities have equipped him with a particularly comprehensive knowledge of SCHOTTEL's worldwide subsidiaries, which he will bring to his new position.

He will be supported by sales specialist Ewoud Hooymans, who will assume a larger area of responsibility in the operational business in his new role as Sales Director. Following many years as Sales Manager at SCHOTTEL Nederland, Ewoud Hooymans is now responsible for the entire new sales and after service sales in the BeNeLux region as well as for new sales in the UK.

The previous Managing Director of SCHOTTEL Nederland, René Lange, is moving within the company for personal reasons. "We would like to thank René Lange for his excellent work to date,” says SCHOTTEL GmbH CEO Stefan Kaul. “He has made a significant contribution to the very good positioning of our Dutch subsidiary. At the same time, we are pleased that René will now be able to apply his extensive knowledge in after service sales in Germany.”