Seaward Marine Adds New Tug Dock

Image courtesy of SF Marina

[By: SF Marina]

Workboat piers see heavy use, so when Norfolk, Virginia-based Seaward Marine Corporation needed to expand its docking capacity, it chose a state-of-the-art SF Marina floating concrete solution. The 260' structure will accommodate the company's seven-boat fleet of tow and tug vessels located in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Seaward Marine is no stranger to SF Marina, having worked together on installations and inspections for many years. "SF Marina puts out a superior product," said Michael Trautman, Seaward Marine Corporation president, "so when it came time for us to expand, it was an easy decision to make."

Engineered for commercial ports, SF 1250 floating concrete pontoons deliver uncompromising strength and durability for a long lifespan. With its largest vessel being a 103' tug with 3,900 hp, these characteristics were of vital importance to Seaward Marine.

Virtually unsinkable, the SF 1250 floating concrete pontoons offer over 4,800 lb/in/s² of buoyancy and extreme stability. At 16.4' wide with staggered internal 24" pile guides with safety covers and 10-ton cleats, the dock offers ample room to service the Seaward Marine fleet. Integrated utility conduits contain 50/100/240/480A power and dual water supplies: standard pedestal service and 2-1/2" piping to fill the tugs' potable water tanks.

Because of their intimate familiarity with SF Marina products, Seaward Marine installed the dock. "We're extremely happy with the dock," said Trautman, "especially considering the routine heavy-duty industrial use we put it through." SF 1250 floating concrete pontoons feature stainless steel fittings and extra-strong coupling wells to make installation straightforward. While the Seaward Marine dock is straight, these attributes allow builders to design and construct virtually unlimited configurations.

The pontoons for the Seaward Marine project were made in SF Marina Systems' Norfolk, Virginia production facility and towed by water to the installation location. SF Marina has six precast manufacturing locations across the globe and a robust delivery network to keep construction schedules on time and logistics expenses low.

For over 25 years, the Seaward Marine Corporation has provided a wide range of marine services including heavy construction, dredging, and mixed gas and deep air diving. Its fleet of tug and tow boats supports its operations throughout the East Coast. Its website is www.seawardmarinecorp.com.

Since 1918, Gothenburg, Sweden-based SF Marina has engineered and manufactured floating breakwaters and concrete dock pontoons, and related marine structures that are built to withstand extreme weather events. With offices worldwide, it has completed commercial and recreational vessel projects around the globe.



