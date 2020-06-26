Seaspan Completes Successful Remote DoC Audit with DNV GL

Houston/Vancouver, 25 June 2020: Building on a track record of successful remote surveys and audits, DNV GL carries out a remote DoC audit for Seaspan Corporation during the height of the widespread lockdown restrictions across the globe.

The impact of the global COVID-19 crisis has reinforced the value of DNV GL’s industry first remote survey services and Seaspan Corporation (Seaspan), the world’s largest container tonnage provider, is the latest vessel owner to benefit from the classification society’s remote audit capabilities and expertise.

Under a Hong Kong flag special authorization, DNV GL, together with representatives from Seaspan, successfully carried out the remote Document of Compliance (DoC) audit of the company’s Safety Management System (SMS). The Hong Kong flag administration had become familiar with DNV GL's remote DoC audit process and capabilities from a series of remote audits successfully completed in recent months. With the confidence from this prior experience, DNV GL was given the go-ahead to perform the Seaspan DoC audit on behalf of Hong Kong flag.

“We have been impressed with the digital journey advances that DNV GL has rolled out in recent years, including the Direct Access to Technical Experts service, electronic certificates, remote surveys, and the customer portal with smart survey booking capabilities,” said Torsten Pedersen, Chief Operating Officer of Seaspan Corporation. “DNV GL has successfully focused on how to add more value by simplifying their clients’ business operations. The preparation for this remote DOC audit and its seamless execution is the latest chapter in our longstanding relationship.”

For DNV GL it is vital that customers continue to operate and deliver without disruptions to class and statutory services, and at the same time it is essential not to compromise the safety of crews and surveyors. Remote surveys have provided the flexibility DNV GL’s customers need. With DNV GL offices, surveyors and experts remaining in operation, the global round the clock coverage, and improved efficiency through reduced travel times and increased availability, remote surveys and audits are providing solutions for present challenges.

“With more than 18,000 remote surveys and inspections undertaken since launching the service in October 2018, our customers have benefited from greater flexibility and efficiency through the continued digitalization and integration of our class services,” said Antony DSouza, Executive Vice President and Regional Manager, DNV GL Maritime Americas. “Amidst the current reality, these services have become even more valuable and we are proud to do our part and help the industry navigate the new challenges.”

