Seaspan Becomes Strategic Partner with Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center

(Seaspan) By The Maritime Executive 03-26-2021 08:31:21

Seaspan Corporation has signed a Partnership Agreement with the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, joining with other partners to develop carbon neutral solutions and new alternative fuels.

With 70,000 ships, global shipping accounts for around 3% of total global carbon emissions. Further, this is likely to increase as other industries tackle climate emissions in the coming decades. Achieving the long-term target of zero carbon will require not only action from industry, but legislation from government bodies.

As a leader in shipping, Seaspan will be contributing through secondment of our experts, as well as providing test capacity on our vessels. Peter Jackson, Vice-President Projects & Technology will also sit on the Center’s Advisory Board, lending his strategic and technical guidance to Center activities.

Torsten Holst Pedersen, Chief Operating Officer of Seaspan Corporation, noted “Seaspan is very pleased to come onboard with the Center to join the charge toward zero carbon shipping. The Center exemplifies the type of industry-wide collaboration that is required to achieve significant change. We’re excited to contribute our expertise, and to learn and benefit from the knowledge of our partners as we work to collectively develop the future of shipping.”

For successful decarbonization, the shipping industry must take an active part in rising to this challenge. Shipping is a globally regulated industry, so there is an opportunity to secure broad-based industry adoption of new technology and fuels. These changes will require large-scale and systemic change within the industry, and Seaspan is proud to work together with our industry colleagues to take up the challenge.



