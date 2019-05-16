Seahawk Services Now Offers Fuel Services in Singapore

U.S.-headquartered Seahawk Services is now offering marine fuel analysis and bunker quantity and investigation surveys from a new base in Singapore, and the company is set to open a fuel testing lab at the global bunkering hub by Q3 2019.



Seahawk Services was established by company President, Wajdi Abdmessih, who has over 25 years’ experience in the marine fuel testing industry. With a U.S. base in New Jersey, the company has focused on extending its global reach and has now taken the decision to open another office in Singapore. The new operation will be headed by General Manager Abdul Farhan, who has worked in the industry for over a decade. He holds an MBA and is also a veteran of the Singapore Police Coast Guard.



“We are very excited about expanding Seahawk Services’ operations into Singapore,” said Farhan. “The shipping industry is calling for more detailed information about the fuel it is buying in the run up to IMO 2020, and we believe that the timing is right for us to bring our strong expertise in marine fuel testing into this huge bunker market – we see significant business potential here for Seahawk Services.”



The company is already offering high quality and competitive bunker quantity surveys and bunker investigation surveys out of Singapore, and a state-of-the-art fuel testing laboratory is scheduled to be open for business to serve clients by the third quarter of this year.



“Using Seahawk Services gives both fuel buyers and sellers peace of mind,” explained Abdmessih.

In 2014 and in preparation for the ECA 2015 sulfur max of 0.10 percent , Seahawk Services laboratory has worked with global refiners and suppliers for blending and certifying the quality of the blended 0.10 percent sulfur fuel before releasing it to the market in January 2015. Today we are doing the same for the global 0.50 percent sulfur which will take effect in January 2020, we have blended/investigated hundreds of samples and we have good idea of the quality of the fuel that available in 2020.



“We provide global quality testing through our U.S. laboratory’s, currently we operate two laboratories in the U.S., and our new laboratory in Singapore will add to our capability to serve the Asian area for quality and quantity.

“We can help buyers to focus on their profit margins by being highly vigilant over problems such as short delivery and other complications.”

