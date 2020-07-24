Seagull and Videotel Launch Cyber Wellness at Sea Training Program

By The Maritime Executive 07-21-2020 12:48:49

Leading global maritime e-learning provider Seagull Maritime and Videotel have jointly launched a new title called “Cyber Wellness” aimed at seafarers.

With internet connectivity at sea growing rapidly amongst the world’s fleet, there are many advantages for seafarers being able to keep in close contact with family and friends, as well as using the web during rest periods for entertainment in the form of games, TV and access to social media.

However, it is important that seafarers carefully manage their screen time as too much can lead to increased fatigue and lower concentration levels when on duty which may adversely affect performance.

Equally, excessive use of the internet may also result in less socializing with colleagues which can heighten feelings of isolation and loneliness.

This film helps seafarers achieve a healthy balance between the virtual and real world by outlining three key principles:

1) Respect for self and others

2) Safe and responsible use

3) Managing non-work screen time



The program follows the latest industry guidance and gives tips on how to achieve each of these principles and identifies the risks that can occur through overuse of smart phones, tablets, laptops and social media.

At a little under 8 minutes running time, it has been produced with a millennial audience in mind using production techniques designed to engage this target audience.

“This new program is very timely as internet use at sea is increasing exponentially especially during these uncertain times. Whilst connectivity is clearly a big positive, it is important that online use is managed properly and that personal devices don’t become addictive and detrimental to mental wellbeing. By following the key principles outlined in this program, seafarers will achieve a healthy balance between their on-device and real-world interactions,” said Raal Harris, MD of Videotel and Creative Director of Ocean Technologies Group.

The film demonstrates the growing cooperation of the two maritime e-learning heavyweights both now part of the Ocean Technologies Group of companies which also includes Coex, Maritime Training Services (MTS), and Tero Marine. The Group also recently acquired Marlins, the leading brand in English language testing and eLearning solutions for shipping.

The “Cyber Wellness” video is available to order and will be listed on the Seagull and Videotel training libraries.

