Seafast Marine’s RSV Named at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld

Isle of Jura

By The Maritime Executive 2019-10-29 19:06:12

On Friday October 18, 2019, renewables service vessel (RSV) Isle of Jura was named at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld in The Netherlands. Isle of Jura is a newbuild vessel, constructed at Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld, and is the second vessel built to a new Damen Renewables Service Vessel design.

The RSV was commissioned by Seafast Marine for use in the offshore and onshore wind industries. As a business based in Ross-shire in Scotland, Seafast Marine was happy to see it painted in the colours of the country’s Saint Andrew's flag.

The Damen RSV 3315, evolved from the Multi Cat, is a powerful multi-purpose working vessel, designed to work in shallow as well as deeper waters. It features four azimuth thrusters, a DP2 4-point mooring system, two large cranes, hydraulic shark jaws and an AHT winch. The RSV’s versatility allows it to be used for a range of duties such as anchor handling, dredging, towing or walk-to-work functions.

Despite its strong, durable hull and the on-board equipment, the vessel’s gross tonnage comes in at under 500 tonnes, contributing to its high level of maneuverability. The wheelhouse provides 360-degree visibility and sky windows, for the best possible vantage point. Internally, the vessel’s galley is fully equipped, and there are six double crew cabins and three single crew cabins, providing berths for up to 15 crew.

Isle of Jura was handed over by Damen Shipyards Hardinxveld director Jos van Woerkum. The shipyard also presented Seafast Marine with a scale model and a framed picture of the new vessel.

Arjen van Elk, Damen sales manager UK, says, “This is a special vessel for a special client, and we’re proud of our relationship with Seafast Marine and of the journey we’ve all taken to get the vessel to this stage. Isle of Jura is like a Swiss army knife: so multi-functional for such a small vessel. We wish Seafast Marine every success with their future plans for the vessel.”

Iain Beaton, managing director of Seafast Marine, says, “The new vessel is a major step forward for the Seafast Group and Damen’s expertise and commitment to quality were key to the success of this project. We are very pleased to take delivery of this extremely capable vessel and look forward to engaging with our clients.”

