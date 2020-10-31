Sea Machines Robotics Completes $20 Million B-Round Fundraiser

By The Maritime Executive 10-30-2020 08:36:16

Boston-based Sea Machines Robotics, a leading developer of autonomous systems for ocean-going vessels announced today that it has accomplished its full $20M investment goal with a second close of $5M. The company announced the first close of $15M in July.

This latest close includes follow-on investments by the Brunswick Corporation and their investment partner TechNexus, Toyota AI Ventures and NextGen Venture Partners. Sea Machines also welcomes a new investor, Dolby Family Ventures of San Francisco.

“We set the goals for this round in March and with this now accomplished we find ourselves in a great position to focus on execution and scaling by growing our team, expanding our product sales and furthering our advanced technology,” said CEO Michael G. Johnson, Sea Machines. “Market adoption of our autonomous and remote command products is well underway and over the next year we will be delivering new cutting-edge technical features, including computer vision for domain sensing and advancements in decision support.”

Sea Machines’ autonomous systems serve the modern mariner. They markedly increase productivity of vessel operations by assuming active domain perception and navigation duties. A Sea Machines’ system works under the command of a human operator and – by taking on the long duration and often repetitive control duties – it boosts the predictability and precision of operations while lowering the risk of fatigue-related incidents. The technology also enables new capabilities on water, such as the onshore command of remote offshore vessels.

