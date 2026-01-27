Sea-Air-Space 2026 Registration is Now Open

[By: Navy League of the United States]

The Navy League of the United States has officially opened registration for Sea-Air-Space 2026, the largest global maritime expo in North America. The event once again takes place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, MD, from April 19-22, 2026, with the annual STEM Expo kicking off on April 19.

Sea-Air-Space, hosted by the Navy League of the United States, remains the foremost gathering for maritime and defense professionals in the United States, addressing the latest advancements in defense technology and real-time strategic updates. More than 400 businesses who play vital roles in the maritime domain from around the world, ranging from trending startups to global Fortune 500 companies, are set to exhibit.

"Sea-Air-Space is not a trade show; it is a strategic convening,” said Mike Stevens, CEO of the Navy League of the United States and the 13th Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy. “It is where government and industry leaders engage candidly, challenge assumptions, and build the partnerships required to outpace evolving threats and secure the maritime domain.”

In addition to the robust exhibitor presence and keynote speakers from top military and industry leaders, the four-day conference will feature topical and thought-provoking panel discussions, hands-on demonstrations and networking opportunities designed to drive meaningful engagement and knowledge sharing.

New programming for SAS 2026 includes:

Military-Government Shipbuilding Strategy — Operationalizing Naval Power: To project power and protect national interests, the U.S. Navy must be equipped with the right assets, personnel and logistical capabilities. This new panel at SAS 2026 focuses on defining strategic requirements, optimizing force structure, and ensuring that military planning drives industrial production.

Revitalizing Maritime Industry: MARAD, Workforce, and Commercial Fleet Expansion: This session explores the industrial and commercial maritime revitalization efforts embedded in the SHIPS for America Act and recent NDAAs. It focuses on the Maritime Administration (MARAD), U.S. shipyards and the broader commercial fleet.

Fleet Forward: Operationalizing America's Maritime Power Through Numbered Fleets: This panel will explore how the U.S. Navy’s numbered fleets are executing the CNO’s directives under the “America First” maritime strategy. From the Indo-Pacific to the Atlantic, fleet commanders are aligning operations with national priorities—enhancing readiness, projecting power and defending sea lanes vital to American prosperity.

Restoring America's Maritime Dominance: Policy, Cargo Preference, and Strategic Sovereignty: Last year, the executive order on Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance introduced sweeping policy changes, including the development of the Maritime Action Plan (MAP). Experts will examine the strategic role of Cargo Preference in national security, the regulatory landscape shaping U.S.-flag shipping, and how coordinated federal action is reshaping the maritime industrial base.

Sea-Air-Space 2026 will also feature two staple events: Transition Connection, a hiring fair for transitioning service members, military spouses and members of the defense community; and Gaming to Win: A Live Wargaming Demonstration, featuring top wargame designers and hands-on participation, followed by expert-led discussions on operational decision-making.

Sea-Air-Space is open to active-duty military, federal government employees, defense contractors, and maritime professionals. Early registration is encouraged to secure participation in this premier event. To learn more and register, visit www.seaairspace.org. Members of the media may register via the event’s media registration page.