SEA.AI Secures Multi-Million Euro Order with its Machine Vision Technology

[By: SEA.AI]

SEA.AI, the global leader in maritime Machine Vision solutions, has been awarded a multi-million-Euro contract which will deploy SEA.AI’s AI-powered vision technology across autonomous vessels, enhancing both their safety and security for their use in the commercial and defense & security sectors.

SEA.AI’s machine vision systems detect, classify and track floating objects such as vessels, rafts, floating debris, and even people in the water—providing real-time hazard detection that fills the gap in the coverage of conventional radar and AIS systems. By integrating high-resolution optical sensors and computer vision algorithms, SEA.AI ensures save navigation even in the most complex maritime situations.

With our machine vision technology, we're pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in autonomous navigation,” said Marcus Warrelmann, CEO of SEA.AI. “The company’s broad product portfolio, with a weight range from 700g to 4.5kg, is already being used on vessels across recreational, commercial, governmental and Search & Rescue fleets worldwide. This significant new partnership further solidifies SEA.AI’s position as a pioneer in maritime smart vision technology.

Since 2018, SEA.AI has built a proprietary image database, unique in the world, built from specific datasets containing millions of annotated marine objects from thermal and color cameras. This ever-evolving database is enriched not only by data collected in real-world situations but also by tailored datasets created to meet specific customer requirements. This customer-focused approach ensures that SEA.AI's AI-powered systems are optimised for different operational environments and requirements. As a result, the system’s AI continuously improves its detection accuracy, offering unparalleled performance and adaptability when it comes to maritime safety and situational awareness.

Warrelmann emphasises the importance of this milestone for the company: “This achievement is a clear validation of the growing role AI plays in maritime safety & security, and we’re proud to be a leader in this exciting and rapidly expanding sector."

As the maritime domain moves towards greater autonomy, SEA.AI is paving the way by providing solutions that ensure safe and reliable operations in even the most demanding conditions. “Our technology is designed to meet the evolving needs of this market,” Warrelmann added. “We are committed to continuous innovation, ensuring that SEA.AI remains at the forefront of maritime machine vision systems."

SEA.AI’s machine vision technology and products will be showcased with demonstrations at Euronaval on Hall 6 - Stand D66 from November 4 to 7, 2024.