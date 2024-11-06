SEA.AI’s State of the Art Anti-Collision Technology in the Vendée Globe

[By: SEA.AI]

Based on the nine past editions of the Vendée Globe, on average only 60% of competitors finish. Most retirements are due to technical issues, while some are either forced to pull out or continue badly crippled following collision damage. Fortunately, when this winter’s non-stop singlehanded round the world race departs Les Sables d’Olonne on 10 November, the majority of the IMOCAs competing will be equipped with state of the art equipment to help prevent this: SEA.AI.

This will be the second edition of the Vendée Globe in which SEA.AI will be used on the IMOCAs.

A major issue with sailing singlehanded is being able to maintain a constant watch, for shipping, other yachts and the multitude of other items in the water which can represent a potential collision threat. Until recently IMOCAs have been equipped with two principle electronic aids for this:

radar which can ‘see’ targets at medium to long range, but the targets must have a significant radar signature (ie be large and/or metallic), the technology is susceptible to conditions such as rain and sea state and how well the radar is set up on board. Targets are unidentified.

AIS (automatic identification system) which is an electronic transponder fitted to ships, fishing boats and many yachts, that broadcasts a vessel’s position and ID. While larger ships are obliged to carry AIS, smaller ones aren’t and there remains the possibility that even on larger vessels the AIS has been accidentally switched off or is faulty.

Radar and AIS displays superimposed over an electronic chart, in turn showing land, underwater hazards, buoys, beacons and other navigational marks, represents a powerful tool, but it is far from infallible. While it will pick out many potential threats there remains numerous instances when it won’t.