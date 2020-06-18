SDARI and ABS to Pioneer 3D Model-based Class

By The Maritime Executive 06-17-2020 04:45:26

(SHANGHAI) ABS and the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI) have signed a Joint Development Project (JDP) to use 3D Models to streamline the class process.

The JDP will develop a process for ingesting SDARI 3D models into Class supporting software to allow 3D Model-based Class reviews.

“Together, ABS and SDARI are designing the next generation of Classification. We are exploring how to move beyond paper-based models for review into a digital future which not only offers a streamlined process but enhanced safety for the industry,” said Dan Cronin, ABS Vice President, Standards and Digital Class. “When you combine this with other recent advances by ABS in the field of 3D models, it is clear that ABS is leading the way in the development of digital class.”

“Model-based design is the future of ship design, and SDARI has been working on the integrated 3D design platform for over ten years and is completely prepared for diving into 3D design mode,” said Lu Li, SDARI Vice President. “We are happy to work together with ABS on this challenging task and look forward to submitting the 3D model directly for Class approval.”

The JDP will advance the ABS Class review process to accommodate fully digital design methods. It builds on a recent successful pilot project using 3D digital models for Class surveys, meaning ABS is now able to fully support 3D model integration into engineering and survey. It is the latest stage in an ongoing ABS commitment to use digital technologies to reduce project risk, save cost and increase efficiency, while maintaining the ABS commitment to safety, protection of property and the environment.

