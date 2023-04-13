Scott R. Atkinson VP of Business Development at Markey Machine

Scott R. Atkinson has joined Markey Machine as Vice President of Business Development.

Atkinson’s previous business development roles were at the former Rapp Hydema (now part of MacGregor), AdvanTec Marine, and Arctic Storm, as well as through his consulting firm, Jaeger Marine. Prior new business included advances into offshore wind, offshore oil & gas, research vessels, and varied marine business in the Russian Far East. Blaine Dempke, CEO of Markey Machine, noted that “Scott adds an important aspect to our customer relations and business development efforts. His experience in the marine equipment market is unique and makes him a great addition to the Markey Team.”

