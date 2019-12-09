SCHOTTEL Wins Tug Propulsion Contract for Tanzania Ports Authority

By The Maritime Executive 2019-12-09 22:01:00

SCHOTTEL has secured a contract with Cheoy Lee Shipyards, Hong Kong, for the supply of propulsion units for a total of four azimuth stern drive (ASD) tugs. Each of the new vessels ordered by Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) will be equipped with two SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers.

Three of the four tugs will each be equipped with a pair of SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 460 featuring fixed-pitch propellers measuring 2.60 m in diameter and each driven by a 2,210 kW diesel engine at 750 rpm. This configuration will enable a bollard pull of 70 tonnes. The fourth vessel will have a pair of SCHOTTEL Rudderpropellers type SRP 430 with fixed-pitch propellers measuring 2.40 m in diameter and each driven by a 1,620 kW diesel engine at 750 rpm.

SCHOTTEL Rudderpropeller: Optimal utilization of power

The SCHOTTEL Rudderpropeller is a universal multi-talent that is suitable for all conceivable applications and vessel designs. The unique combination of the new SCHOTTEL high-performance nozzle with a streamlined lower gearbox housing for maximum bollard pull enables high free-running efficiency.

This makes the SRP an ideal propulsion solution for many vessels where the focus is on optimal utilization of the available power.

Tanzania Ports Authority

Tanzania Ports Authority regulates and licenses port and marine services and facilities. It also manages vessel traffic in the port while ensuring safety and security. TPA operates a system of ports serving the Tanzanian hinterland, the landlocked countries of Malawi, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda as well as certain regions of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The new tugboats are set to enter operation in 2021.

