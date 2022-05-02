SCHOTTEL TransverseThruster Provides More Comfort and Less Noise

The proven SCHOTTEL TransverseThruster with elastically mounted well installation guarantees greater comfort and reduces sound emissions by up to 11 dB. Moreover, the sound-optimized STT helps to minimize underwater noise. The particularly low-vibration design of the STT is suitable for vessels of all types and sizes, especially for service operation vessels (SOVs) that need to excel in maximum comfort and high DP accuracy.

Flexible access for easy maintenance

In addition to reduced sound generation from the propeller and its surrounding structure, the well installation brings another advantage: since the propulsion unit is not welded to the vessel structure, flexible access to the unit is possible. This facilitates maintenance work and eliminates the need for propulsion-related stays in dry dock. This allows to keep idle times as short as possible and guarantees high availability of the vessel.

The elastic well installation is available for SCHOTTEL TransverseThrusters with a power range of 125 to 6,500 kW.

Germany’s most modern research vessel

The survey, wreck-search and research vessel Atair of the BSH – German authority for maritime tasks (Bundesamt für Seeschifffahrt und Hydrographie) – is equipped with SCHOTTEL propulsion solutions. In addition to a SCHOTTEL PumpJet, the propulsion system of the SILENT R-rated Atair includes a SCHOTTEL TransverseThruster type STT 170 (200 kW) in the stern and a SCHOTTEL TransverseThruster type STT 1 (330 kW) in the bow.

Elastic well installation for Atair

To reduce the noise generation of the STT 1 in the Atair to a minimum, the dynamic behaviour of the transverse thruster was comprehensively analyzed and designed to minimize structure-borne noise. Vibration and pressure pulses are further reduced due to a low propeller load and the sound-optimized design of the five propeller blades.

Propulsion by experts

SCHOTTEL has been manufacturing transverse thrusters since the mid-1960s. Decades of expertise in the field of propulsion combined with state-of-the-art technologies ensure that the propulsion systems optimally meet the customers’ requirements. More than 100 engineers work hand in hand every day to create products and solutions that prove their reliability and performance in practice. The propulsion solutions are manufactured in German factories in accordance with the highest quality standards.



