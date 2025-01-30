SCHOTTEL to Propel Portuguese Navy’s Multi-Purpose Support Ship

[By: SCHOTTEL]

SCHOTTEL has been awarded a significant contract to supply two EcoPeller SRE 560 and one TransverseThruster STT 3 FP for a Multi-Purpose Support Ship (MPSS) for the Portuguese Navy. The innovative new ship design for modern defense and security purposes has been developed by Dutch Damen Shipyards Group based on a new concept and specific requirements

of the Portuguese Navy. The state-of-the-art vessel, to be named “NRP Dom João II”, will be capable of deploying unmanned drones and helicopters. In addition to maritime safety and naval support operations, its primary tasks will include oceanic research, search and rescue and emergency relief.

SCHOTTEL propulsion package

For the main propulsion, SCHOTTEL will deliver two electrically powered EcoPeller type SRE 560 azimuth thrusters with an input power of 2,600 kW each. The L-Drive variant (“embedded L-Drive”) significantly reduces the installation height of the thrusters. By eliminating the upper gearbox, mechanical losses are further reduced. To enhance manoeuvrability and DP capabilities, the new build will be equipped with a SCHOTTEL TransverseThruster type STT 3 FP (800 kW). With this thruster configuration, the 107-metre long and 20-metre wide ship will reach a free

sailing speed of 15.5 knots. In addition, the main propulsion system has been particularly designed and tested for low underwater noise emissions to allow the vessel to meet DNV ‘Silent A’ class noise requirements up to a light survey speed of 10 knots.

Highly efficient, sustainable, versatile

Thanks to the particularly effective combination of powerful propeller thrust and lateral force, the SCHOTTEL EcoPeller fulfils all the requirements of a modern high- performance propulsion unit. The hydrodynamically optimized design allows the EcoPeller to produce maximum steering forces and enables top values in terms of overall efficiency and course-keeping ability.

LeaCon seal monitoring system

The two SRE and the STT will be equipped with SCHOTTEL LeaCon, a seal monitoring system certified by DNV. It offers safe and reliable protection against seawater contamination caused by lubrication oil. Separate seals to the seawater and to the gearbox side ensure that both incoming seawater and escaping gear oil are collected in an intermediate chamber. LeaCon is also used to monitor the condition of the seals, so operational wear can be detected at an early stage and unscheduled maintenance avoided. SCHOTTEL propulsion units equipped with the LeaCon system comply with stringent environmental requirements.

Oceanic research and naval support

For its role in oceanic research and monitoring operations, the vessel will be equipped with laboratories and accommodation for scientific staff. Additionally, to provide naval support, the ship will feature a stern ramp for UUVs (Unmanned Underwater Vehicles) and USVs (Unmanned Surface Vehicles) as well as a 94x11- metre flight deck and hangars for UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles). It is currently being built by Damen Shipyards Group in Gala?i, Romania, and is scheduled for delivery in 2026.