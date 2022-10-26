SCHOTTEL Service: Rhein Star Completes Successful Season

SCHOTTEL Rhein Star

[By: SCHOTTEL]

Spay, Germany, 25 October 2022 – The event passenger vessel Rhein Star has successfully and reliably mastered its first season with overhauled propulsion units. Both main propulsion units (two SCHOTTEL RudderPropellers) as well as the auxiliary propulsion unit (one SCHOTTEL PumpJet) were overhauled at the nearest SCHOTTEL workshop after almost 20 years in operation and installed before the start of the season by the Stahlbau Müller shipyard based in Oberwinter, Germany. This increases the operational reliability and availability of the two overhauled SRP 200 (400 kW each) and the SPJ 22 (100 kW) to a maximum during the season.

Bianka Rössler, General Manager at ship owner Rössler Linie: “We decided to have the overhauls carried out directly by SCHOTTEL because this would ensure that we received the highest OEM quality. SCHOTTEL provided us with advice and support throughout the entire project and explained all the necessary steps to us in a comprehensible way. We worked closely together so that we could start the season on time and could ensure reliable operation of the vessel throughout the summer.”

Space for 600 people

The Rhein Star is one of four event passenger ships of Rössler Linie. The 44-metre- long and nine-metre-wide ship was put into operation in 2003 and can accommodate up to 600 people.

SCHOTTEL After Sales Service: Keeping the fleet running

With eight fully equipped repair workshops around the globe, qualified SCHOTTEL repair teams ensure that the propulsion units are back up and running as quickly as possible. Customers benefit from modern machineries, spare parts warehouses directly on site, state-of-the-art components and direct access to all internalspecialist departments. As with all new systems, overhauled propulsion units also go through independent quality assurance processes.

About SCHOTTEL

The SCHOTTEL Group, with its headquarters in Spay/Rhine, is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of steerable propulsion systems for ships and offshore applications. Founded in 1921, the company has been developing and manufacturing azimuth propulsion and complete propulsion systems with power ratings of up to 30 MW for vessels of all sizes and types for 70 years. Around 100 sales and service locations worldwide ensure customer proximity.

