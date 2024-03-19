SCHOTTEL Groundbreaking Ceremony for New Logistics Center in Dorth, Germany

[By: SCHOTTEL]

SCHOTTEL GmbH is expanding its rudder propeller factory in Dörth by adding a logistics center measuring around 4,000 m2 . As the official ground-breaking ceremony was delayed, it has now taken place symbolically against the backdrop of the shell construction that has already begun. The total investment volume amounts to 9.5 million euros.

Commissioning planned for 2025

Construction work by general contractor Goldbeck is on schedule: columns and the first exterior walls give an impression of the volume of the 2,634 m 2 industrial floor space. In future, an efficiently designed incoming goods processing system, crane systems and a fully automated warehouse will provide state-of-the-art warehouse logistics. The foundations for the adjoining office wing with 1,326 m 2 of usable space are currently being laid and construction of the three-storey building is due to start in the spring. Regular operations are expected to commence in the first half of 2025 once the building has been accepted and operational facilities have been installed. This will merge the currently double warehouse logistics of goods for the production of new thrusters in Dörth with those of the spare parts business from Spay, 30 km apart.

Thruster technology from the Germany for the international market

The new builds business has increased significantly in the first few months of this year: SCHOTTEL will manufacture more than 350 large and small thrusters in Dörth in 2024 for shipyards in the global maritime centers. With the orders for the Wismar plant, more than 500 propulsion systems are on the order books with delivery dates until the end of December. In addition, there is a growing demand for spare parts in after sales: around 10,000 ships worldwide sail with SCHOTTEL - sometimes with one, sometimes with up to five units. In future, customers will benefit from a significantly higher availability of spare parts for these thrusters.

Sustainable building shell, building technology and energy generation

The new building will meet very high criteria for sustainable construction in accordance with ESG specifications. This refers to environmental, social and responsible corporate management. Regarding the shell and technology of the new building, the industrial insulation, heat pump technology and heat recovery system are all part of a high-quality sustainability concept. The statics of the new roof will be designed to hold a photovoltaic system. This will further increase the 700,000 kWh of energy generated each year on the existing building.

About half of the suppliers for the new building will come from the local region, strengthening the local economy.

The employees at the service warehouse to be moved to Dörth will be provided with ultramodern workplaces at the new logistics center. The employees in the commercial, technical and industrial departments as well as those in the administrative after-sales will remain in Spay.

Of the total investment of 9.5 million euros, 7.5 million euros for the construction of the hall and office block is being borne by industrial holding company SCHOTTEL Industries GmbH. Two million euros will be used by SCHOTTEL GmbH for operational investments.