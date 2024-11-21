SCHOTTEL de Colombia: Cutting-Edge Thruster Workshop to Fill Gap in LATAM

[By: SCHOTTEL]

SCHOTTEL de Colombia is currently constructing a new workshop in Cartagena, a strategic prime location with access to the Caribbean Sea. This facility will be the only maintenance and repair workshop in Colombia by a propulsion system provider, offering benefits for customers throughout the entire LATAM sales area. The total investment amounts to 5 million euros (approximately 5.5 million USD).

Stefan Kaul, CEO of SCHOTTEL GmbH, emphasizes the importance of the Colombian subsidiary’s construction project: “This strategic move is aimed at increasing proximity to LATAM customers, expanding on-site services, and further tapping into the potential of this market. General Manager Julio Carrasquilla and his team at SCHOTTEL de Colombia have done an excellent job in recent years, paving the way for this further expansion.”

“Significant gap in service offerings for propulsion systems will be filled.” SCHOTTEL de Colombia’s General Manager Julio Carrasquilla adds: “With this new workshop, a significant gap in the service offerings for propulsion systems in LATAM will be filled, raising overall customer support to a new level.” Strategically located close to major shipyards, the facility will allow for quick and efficient maintenance and repair services, significantly improving the operational times of customers’ fleets: “Our customers will benefit greatly from this comprehensive after-sales service.”

Spacious premises equipped with cutting-edge machinery

Located on a 4,700 square metre plot in Cartagena, the Colombian subsidiary of German SCHOTTEL GmbH will, from the summer of 2025, boast a new, generously sized workshop of 1,000 square metres, equipped with modern machinery and the necessary crane lifting capacity. Additionally, a new office building designed to accommodate up to 37 employees is being constructed.

Customers can expect a greatly expanded range of services, including OEM-level maintenance. To facilitate this, dual overhead cranes with up to 60-tonne lifting capacity, and 3D scanning for complex part evaluation are available. The workshop will have the capacity to work on multiple propulsion units simultaneously, a machining area for turning, milling, and grinding, and vertical assembly capacity of up to 12 metres in hall height. An auxiliary pivoting crane with a 6.3-tonne capacity and 5.5 metres outreach will further enhance operational efficiency.

Operational features will include a 100 square metre spare parts warehouse, an automatic gearbox handler, an automatic parts cleaner, an ergonomically designed assembly hole for subcomponents, and oil traps. Complementary features of the new site include an 800 square metre office area with a training room, all laid out in accordance with the latest standards of ergonomic and team-orientated working conditions.

Designed according to latest sustainability standards

The entire new building and its internal logistics are equipped to the latest sustainability standards, which include reduced energy use, resource conservation, pollution reduction, short transport distances, waste elimination, and recycling standards. The photovoltaic system installed on the roof is designed to produce 138 kW of photovoltaic energy per year, which will cover 100 per cent of the building’s energy needs. Furthermore, the system will contribute 60 kW of excess power to the public grid, contributing to sustainability and compensating for SCHOTTEL de Colombia’s CO2 footprint.

This investment underscores SCHOTTEL’s commitment to further intensifying its service capabilities and market presence in Latin America, ensuring top-notch support and proximity to its customers. Operations are set to begin in July 2025.