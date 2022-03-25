Sanmar to Deliver Upgrade of Best-Selling Tug to Australian Operator

[By: Sanmar Shipyards]

Sanmar Shipyards has signed a deal to deliver the latest updated version of its best-selling RAmparts 2400SX series of tugboats to family-owned operator Mackenzie Marine and Towage Pty Ltd based in Esperance, Western Australia.

MMT Managing Director Sean Mackenzie is delighted with the quality and cutting edge features of the tug, which includes a rear winch, fire fighting capability, and accommodates Tier III compliance technology, and continues his vision of providing innovative towage solutions for port customers and Southern Ports.

Based on an exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX MKII design from renowned Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd, the ASD tugboat is the modernized and updated version of the flagship Bogacay RAmparts 2400SX Class.

Measuring 24.4m x 12m x 5.45m and powered by two Caterpillar CAT 3516C main engines, each achieving 2100kW at 1,600 rev/min and driving US255 FP 2.6m propellers, the tug can achieve an impressive 70 tonnes of bollard pull.

The tug, known as Bogacay LI while under construction in Turkey where Sanmar operates three purpose-built shipyards, is scheduled to be delivered during the fourth quarter of 2022.

Craig Bramley, Sales Director, Asia Pacific of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “I welcome Mackenzie Marine and Towage as a new customer, and I am delighted that they have opted for Sanmar as the best option when it comes to providing a reliable and robust tugboat. We at Sanmar are proud to have secured this contract with the team at Mackenzie, the Asia Pacific region is very important to us and it will be our honour to showcase this new RAmparts 2400SX along with our other deliveries in Australia this year”.

MMT has consistently renewed its tug fleet over the years with a new build future focused philosophy, which established a reputation for delivering reliable, safe, and sustainable towage operations in the port of Esperance.

MMT not only celebrate the delivery of the new Sanmar tugboat, but also 50 years of continuous towage services in Esperance.

