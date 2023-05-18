Sanmar Sponsored Fenerbahce Opet Women’s Volleyball Team Celebrate Win

Fenerbahce Opet women’s volleyball team

Fenerbahce Opet women’s volleyball team, which is sponsored by Sanmar Shipyards, has reached the championship of the Misli.com Sultans League for the first time in six years, winning their first match 3-1 and their second and third games 3-2 against Eczacibasi Dynavit.



Known as the Yellow Angels, the Istanbul-based team, part of Türkiye’s leading sports club Fenerbahce, have had a tremendous season, starting with the Spor Toto Champions Cup, then reaching the semi-finals of the CEV Champions League and the final of the Cup Volley, before ending the season on a high note with the Misli.com Sultans League championship.



Sanmar, which leads the world in building ground-breaking, technologically-advanced, environmentally-friendly tugboats and workboats at its three purposed-built yards in Türkiye, will continue to sponsor the Fenerbahce Opet Women’s Volleyball team next season.



Cem Seven, Vice Chairman of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “We are delighted by the Fenerbahce Opet women’s volleyball team’s success and congratulate all the players and support staff. They can be rightly proud of their achievements.”



Sanmar is also now in the second year of sponsoring the Turkish Rowing Federation, which is focusing hard on qualifying for the next Olympic Games due to take place in Paris in 2024, following a hugely successful year which witnessed Turkish rowers winning a total of 15 Gold, 11 Silver and 5 bronze medals in international competitions.



Cem Seven, added: “At Sanmar we are proud to be part of our nation’s sporting success both at an international and grass roots level, and are hoping to be able to announce more such deals helping sports men and women to achieve their aim through hard work and dedication.”

