Sanmar Shipyards Delivers Highly Maneuverable Tug to Svitzer

Image courtesy of Sanmar Shipyards

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered a powerful and highly manoeuvrable new build RAmparts 2400SX class Z-drive tug to global towage giant Svitzer, which will join its operations in the Dominican Republic.

SVITZER RIVAS, known as Bogacay XLVI while under construction at Sanmar’s purpose-built shipyards in Turkey, is the 27th tugboat that Sanmar has delivered to the world’s largest tug operator. It is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

Commenting on the delivery of the new tugboat, Arjen van Dijk, Managing Director of Svitzer Americas said: “With this addition to the fleet, we invest in our ability to meet our customers’ demands now as well as in the future. Our operations in the Caribbean are key to Svitzer Americas and by expanding and modernising our fleet, we aim to further strengthen our position as the leading towage provider in the Caribbean.”

With a LOA of 24.4m, moulded breadth of 11.5m and moulded depth of 4.38m, SVITZER RIVAS is powered by two Caterpillar 3516C marine diesel engines each producing 2.350 kW at 1.800 rev/min to drive Kongsberg US 255S FP azimuth thrusters, SVITZER RIVAS can achieve an extremely powerful bollard pull ahead in excess of 80 tonnes and has a minimum free running speed of 12 knots.

The popular technologically-advanced RAmparts 2400SX class tugs have been widely praised for their overall design, particularly for their manoeuvring, sea-keeping and stability performance. The design is based on an intended low-manning operation with a high standard of machinery automation.

Deck equipment on SVITZER RIVAS includes a DMT TW-E250kN frequency controlled electrical drive double drum towing winch with tension and length indication, constant tension. Tank capacities include 74.200ltrs of fuel oil and 10.800ltrs of fresh water.

The vessel has been constructed in accordance with American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) requirements for the following notation: ?A1, ?AMS, FI-FI 1, Towing Vessel, MLC Compliance, ?ABCU, UWILD, QR, Unrestricted Service.

Ali Gurun, Vice President of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “Once again, we are delighted that Svitzer, has chosen Sanmar to enhance its fleet. SVITZER RIVAS will provide a powerful addition to their services in the Dominican Republic. The tug is having the name of Captain Dickson Rivas; who has been a very long old client of Sanmar and a personal friend of us. He has even sailed from Turkey to Dominican Republic as Captain and Managing Director with Sanmar built tugs many years ago. Dickson will be retiring soon after many years of service in Towage industry. We congratulate Svitzer for naming the new tug a very dear friend of us”



The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.