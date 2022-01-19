Sanmar Shipyards Delivers Fourth Powerful Compact Tug to SAAM Towage

Image courtesy of Sanmar

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered a fourth Bogacay series compact and powerful tug in two years to South American operator SAAM Towage.

Like its three sisters SAAM VALPARAISO, SAAM PALENQUE and ALBATROS, Bogacay XLVIII, which its new owners have renamed HALCON lll, is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. She will be the first Sanmar-built tug to operate in SAAM Towage’s home country of Chile.

Meauring 24.4m LOA excluding fender, with a moulded breadth of 11.25m, moulded depth of 4.38m and maximum operating depth of 5.6m, the Z-drive HALCON lll is powered by two Caterpillar 3516C main engines each producing 2100 kW at 1.600 rev/min to achieve and impressive for its size bollard pull of 70 tonnes. The tug has Rolls-Royce US 255 FP azimuth thrusters. With accommodation for a crew of up to six, HALCON lll has a free running speed of a minimum of 12 knots and carries 72.400 ltrs of fuel oil and 10.800 ltrs of fresh water.

Constructed in accordance with American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) requirements, the tug notations are: A1, Towing Vessel, AMS, ABCU, UWILD, Unrestricted Service, Fire Fighting Vessel 1.

Pablo Caceres, Technical Director of SAAM Towage, said: “The HALCON III is the fourth BOGACAY series that we have received from SANMAR SHIPYARDS. It must be said that the proven relation between the size and hull form of the vessel, together with the introduced power, is an evident sample of energy efficiency in the operations delivered for our customers throughout America. We are certain that the introduction of the HALCON III to our operations in Chile will represent a relevant sustainability value addition for our ports and clients.”

Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “The exclusive RAmparts 2400SX design of tugs is an extremely popular choice, combining the benefits of the manoeuvrability of a compact design with the power and strength associated with a larger tug. We have worked closely with our long-term clients SAAM Towage to ensure that we can meet their specific operational needs, and I am delighted that this has paid off to our mutual advantage. A client coming back for more of the same is always pleasing.”



