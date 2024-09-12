Sanmar Shipyards Chooses Auramarine’s Methanol Supply System for Tugboats

[By: Auramarine]

Sanmar Shipyards, Turkey’s oldest tugboat company, has today announced that it has chosen Auramarine, the global provider of fuel supply and auxiliary systems for the marine, power and process industries, as its supplier for methanol supply systems on two large dual-fuelled methanol tugs. The tugs are owned by KOTUG Canada and will enter service in mid-2025, making them the first of their kind.

The tugs are based on the RAsalvor 4400-DFM design by Robert Allan Ltd., measuring 44 metres in length, with the capability to operate in some of the harshest environments in the world. They will serve Canada’s Trans Mountain Expansion Project (TMEP) and will escort tankers from the harbour limits of Vancouver to the open Pacific Ocean through the commercial shipping lanes of the Salish Sea. The revolutionary vessels, which will be the most powerful escort tugs in Canada, capable of achieving a massive 120 tonnes of bollard pull, are scheduled to enter service in 2025. They will also provide significant environmental and ecological benefits through reduced greenhouse gas emissions and underwater radiated noise, which protects the Salish Sea’s resident Killer Whales.

Commenting on the development, John Bergman, CEO,Auramarine, said: “We are very pleased to work with Sanmar Shipyards, which is one of the leading tugboat builders in the world. We are delighted to be part of this unique project and are committed to supporting our clients on their decarbonisation journey. Auramarine’s tailormade design always ensures that our customers are provided with optimum solutions for their specific ship types and fleet requirements.”

Hakan TUNÇ, Engineering Director at Sanmar Shipyards, continued: “Sanmar Shipyards, together with Auramarine, is contributing to a sustainable shipping industry with the world’s first large purpose-built dual fuel methanol escort tugs. This is a great opportunity for both companies to accelerate their decarbonisation journeys, innovate and build something totally new to support the industry going forward.”

The agreement between Sanmar Shipyards and Auramarine was signed today at the SMM Hamburg Exhibition.