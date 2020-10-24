Sanmar Shipyards and ABS Build 150th Project

By The Maritime Executive 10-23-2020 02:18:33

As a result of long years of cooperation and success between SANMAR and ABS, we came together to celebrate the 150th project built with ABS and the 100th tugboat delivered by ABS Surveyor Mehmet Kantarçeken in Sanmar.

SANMAR, which has made many firsts in the construction of tugboats in the world, is proud of integrating ADVANCE VARIABLE DRIVE (AVD) technology into the tugboat becoming the world's first hydromechanical hybrid tug as the 100th project surveyed by Mehmet Kantarçeken. Mehmet Kantarçeken's plate was presented by Orhan Gürün, Founder of Sanmar.

Mehmet Kantarçeken, who is happy and excited that his 100th project is the world's first hydromechanical hybrid tugboat stated that, “I believe that we will build a large number of many special, advanced technology and high quality tugboats with this harmony, as we have done with Sanmar so far”.



