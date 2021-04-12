Sanmar Delivers Two Line Handling Pusher Crafts to Scottish Operator

By The Maritime Executive 04-12-2021

Sanmar Shipyards has delivered two line-handling pusher crafts to Targe Towing as part of the Scotland-based operator’s ongoing fleet upgrade its vessels servicing the Hound Point oil export terminal on the Firth of Forth.

Iyidere series are an additional class of workboat in Sanmar’s portfolio and are based on the RAmbler 1200 design from Canada-based naval architects Robert Allan Ltd. They have been renamed GANNET and CORMORANT by their new owners.

Targe has provided services for Ineos at Hound Point, Scotland’s largest oil export terminal, for almost 30 years and the main task of the new additions to its fleet will be line handling operations assisting the berthing of large crude oil tankers up to VLCC. They will also support pollution response and safety patrols’ and will transport crews and light stores to and from the terminal.

GANNET and CORMORANT are both powered by two main engines each producing 224kW, providing a speed ahead of 9.5 knots and a bollard pull of 7 tonnes. The sister vessels have a LOA of 11.95m, moulded beam of 5.5m and navigational draft of 1.6m. They have a fuel capacity of 3.5m3 and are able to carry 12 passengers.

The relationship between Targe and Sanmar is very strong following the operator’s acquisition of three Sanmar Bogacay Class RAmparts 2400SX tugs in recent years.

Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar, said: “Building strong and mutually rewarding relationships with clients is at the heart of what we do at Sanmar. We work in close partnership with clients at every stage of a vessel’s development. Our ability to adapt to meet individual operational needs, using expertise built up over 40 years coupled with modern technologically-advanced designs and state-of-the-art facilities, means we can offer a service to both existing and potential customers that is second to none. These vessels were a new design project with all that entails, and I am delighted that when Targe came to us with the detailed outline of what they wanted, we were able to provide them with exactly what they needed.”



After ordering the new Iyidere class line-handling pusher crafts, Targe’s Managing Director Tom Woolley said: “Working up the design and specification of a new class of multipurpose workboat out of the Robert Allan stable, was challenging during the pandemic when face to face meetings were impossible. It was also regrettable that our team were unable to visit the yard during the build. However, given the solid relationship between all three parties, we are confident that the result will be up to Sanmar’s usual very high standard. Regardless of that, Sanmar’s after sales service is second to none.”



