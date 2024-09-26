Sanmar Delivers Second Multi-Purpose Tug to JL Tug

[By: Sanmar Shipyards]

Sanmar has delivered a second of its best-selling multi-purpose Bogaçay tugs to Morocco-based operator JL Tug, which will operate at the Port of Jorf Lasvar, within just a few weeks. Known as BOGAÇAY LXXIV while at the Turkish tug and workboat builder, the tug has been renamed INES by its new owners, and is based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar RAmparts 2400SX MKII design from Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

Its delivery in early September follows swiftly on from the delivery of JACQUES 5, another RAmparts 2400SX MKII Bogaçay Class tug, to JL Tug in August.

Measuring 24.4m LOA, with a 12m moulded beam, least moulded depth of 4.5m and navigational draft of approximately 5.45m, INES can achieve a bollard pull of 60 tons over the stern, and a free running speed of 12.5 knots. A diesel-powered tug, its tank capacities include 77.9m3 of fuel oil.

INES has FiFi-1 fire-fighting capability and boasts a wide beam for greater performance and stability. It has been designed and built for, among other things, optimal efficiency when carrying out ship-handling duties for sea-going ships.

The Bogaçay range of tugs is continually developing and evolving and INES is among the most technologically advanced and environmentally-friendly to date.

Cem Seven, Vice Chairman of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “Performance, versatility and efficiency are the key factors that have made our Bogaçay range best-sellers. Operators around the world have chosen them because they are simply the best in their class. They can also be easily adapted to meet a customer’s individual operating needs and requirements. In our collaboration with JL Tug, we operate with a focus on meeting our client's demands, strong communication, and a foundation of trust. This approach will continue in our future projects.”

Sanmar builds a wide range of tugs and other workboats at its two shipyards in the heart of Turkiye’s maritime sector, and operates its own fleet of tugboats at ports around Turkiye.