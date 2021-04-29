SANMAR Delivers High-Performance Tug for SAAM’s New Service in Peru

By The Maritime Executive 04-29-2021

Sanmar has delivered a second high-performance tug to SAAM Towage as the world’s third largest operator expands its services into Peru.

Albatros, known as Bogacay XLII while under construction in Turkey, is another example of the compact, but powerful RAmparts 2400SX class of tugboats designed exclusively for Sanmar by Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd.

It will join the SAAM Towage tug Valkyria which recently started operating a new service from the Port of Callao, 12km from the Peruvian capital of Lima. Both tugs will be employed assisting the berthing and unberthing of ships in the harbour. Sanmar previously delivered the RAmparts 2400SX design tug Valparaiso to SAAM, which is operating in Panama.

Celebrating his company’s launch of operations in Peru, SAAM Towage Technical Director, Pablo Caceres said: “We are very proud and excited to introduce a high quality built tugboat with the power and size that perfectly suits the requirements for the Port of Callao and, primarily, our Clients operating there. The ALBATROS has a well proven design throughout our operations, and has been improved with some other features that make her highly competitive”.

Measuring 24.4m x 11.25m and powered by two 2100 kW main engines, the technologically-advanced Albatros can achieve an impressive 70 tonnes of bollard pull and has a top speed of approx. 13 knots. A fire-fighting pump driven through clutched flexible coupling in front of port side main engine has a capacity of approx. 2700m3/hour.

Acclaimed for their manoeuvring ability, sea-keeping and stability performance, the Bogacay class tugs from Sanmar are designed for maximum efficiency in the performance of ship-handling duties for sea going ships.

Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar, said: “I am delighted that SAAM Towage has once again turned to Sanmar to provide the state-of-the-art high performance and cost-effective tugboat it needs for its expanding business. We wish it well in its new venture in Peru. Our Bogacay class tugs combine the benefits of the manoeuvrability of a compact design with the power and strength associated with a larger tug. We have had a lot of interest in them from operators around the world.”



