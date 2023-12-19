Sanmar Delivers First Two Tugs to New Customer Boluda Towage

[By: Sanmar Shipyards]

Sanmar has sold two tugs to the world’s leader in maritime services Boluda Towage. Both boats VB HORUS and VB AMON, have been delivered at the beginning of December. VB HORUS and VB AMON are based on the exclusive-to-Sanmar TRAktor-Z 2500SX design from acclaimed Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd and have been specifically designed for ship-handling, escort, and terminal support work.

With a LOA of 25.30m, moulded beam of 12.00m least moulded depth of 4.46m and extreme draft of approximately 6.55m, the tugs are each powered by a pair of CAT 3516C HD D-rated main engines, each achieving 2,100kW at 1,600 rev/min and producing a bollard pull of 75 tons, and free running speed of 12.5 knots.

Both have 360-degree azimuthing US 255 FP thrusters, and can carry 83,900 ltrs of fuel oil and 12,300 ltrs of fresh water.

Ruchan Civgin, Commercial Director of Sanmar Shipyards, said: “I am delighted that we have delivered our first tugs to Boluda and hope that this business relationship based on close co- operation will continue and grow. Boluda is a major player in the maritime sector and it is pleasing to be able to offer them two modern tugboats that can meet their specific operational needs”.

As well as building a wide range of technologically-advance and enironmentally-friendly tugboats, Sanmar operates a powerful and highly manoeuvrable young fleet of 32 tugs and workboats delivering safe and reliable towage and pilotage services in six ports around Türkiye.

Boluda Corporación Marítima is currently one of the leading groups in global maritime services at international level, with a presence in Europe, West Africa, America, and the Indian Ocean. It includes the divisions of Boluda Towage (towing service in port, offshore, offshore, and maritime rescue) and Boluda Shipping (shipping, port terminal management, shipping agent, land transport by road and rail, logistics, freight forwarding and storage).