Samudera Shipping Line Deploys CyberLogitec CARA

By The Maritime Executive 05-06-2020 05:32:24

CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal and logistics operations technologies, announced the deployment of CARA, its Collaboration Platform, at Samudera Shipping Line. The platform is expected to support Samudera in improving their operational efficiency, document accuracy, traceability and safety of their special cargo (DG/OOG) management. The platform went live in February 2020, making them the first carrier to adopt a platform-based digital solution to manage their special cargo processes as a regional carrier.

Samudera is now able to integrate their email processing through CARA, which then applies automated validation checks with its embedded DG database, enabling email responses via CARA back to their carrier partners. This greatly improves the response time, workflow and overall accuracy of the verification and approval process for such special cargo applications.

Samudera Shipping Line’s Commercial Director, Capt. Tan Meng Toon, said, “Going digital for our special cargo management is a necessary and crucial step for the business to ensure more efficient and accurate assessment and approval for such high-value cargoes. This is a critical pillar of Samudera’s strategy to reinforce its position as a leader in containerized regional and feeder services.

Additionally, safety has always been one of our top priorities, CARA minimizes risks in the special cargo application processes and overall management. It will guarantee the safety of the personnel, protect the environment and meeting regulatory compliance throughout the cargo handling process.”

Tevin Choi, Managing Director of CyberLogitec Global, said, “With a single data source, the platform enhances and simplifies Samudera’s current special cargo-handling processes, allows faster, safer decision-making and supports the track-and-trace capabilities. We are enthusiastic about working together with Samudera to develop a truly innovative platform, ensuring that their business supply-chain is as robust and safe as possible.”

CARA is a multi-tenanted and unified SaaS platform service, which empowers shipping carriers regardless of scale and size to capitalize on collaboration among users, optimizing on their inter-communication. CARA enables partnering carriers to seamlessly exchange critical information about vessel schedules, special cargo applications, vessel operations performance, joint slot agreements and settlements. CARA’s embedded database of IMDG codebook and configurable DG restrictions/prohibitions will enforce timely online validation and compliance verification for DG bookings and shipments for all users.

