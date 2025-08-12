Samskip Joins DCSA+ to Champion Standardization

[By: Samskip]

Samskip, one of Europe’s leading logistics service providers, has officially joined the DCSA+ partnership program, reinforcing its commitment to digital innovation, interoperability, and the evolution of global logistics standards.

By becoming part of this influential network, Samskip takes a leading role in shaping the digital frameworks that will power tomorrow’s logistics, frameworks built on openness, collaboration, and efficiency.

“We believe the future of logistics relies not just on smart systems, but on a shared digital language,” said Ragnar Thor Ragnarsson, Chief Information Officer at Samskip. “By joining the DCSA+ Partner Program, we have the opportunity to help shape future industry standards that enhance not only our own multimodal operations but also the entire logistics ecosystem. Stronger standards lead to greater reliability, efficiency, and service quality for everyone.”

As a multimodal pioneer operating across shortsea, rail, road, and inland waterways, Samskip brings a unique perspective to the DCSA+ community. Its participation bridges the gap between ocean container carriers and inland transport operators, contributing critical insight into aligning systems, reducing fragmentation, and streamlining data flow across complex supply chains.

The DCSA+ program was launched to accelerate the adoption of open digital standards by including all key logistics stakeholders from ports and tech providers to shortsea operators and forwarders. It aims to:

Connect industry partners with proven standards,

Accelerate real-world implementation,

and Contribute to the evolution of new, practical solutions.

Samskip’s involvement ensures that multimodal inland transport, often overlooked in ocean-focused frameworks, has a seat at the table in shaping a truly end-to-end digital transformation. Through the collaboration, Samskip gains early access to API (application programming interface) and messaging standards, increased interoperability with customers and partners, and the opportunity to streamline internal processes while helping push the entire industry forward. This initiative complements Samskip’s ongoing collaboration with SMDG, further reinforcing its dedication to modernizing digital communication through both traditional EDIFACT formats and cutting-edge APIs.

“Through DCSA+ and SMDG, we are doubling down on our commitment to reliable, visible, and simplified transport while showing what’s possible when we listen, align, and innovate together,” added Ragnarsson.