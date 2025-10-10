Rotterdam Container Ops Remain at Standstill as Lashers Extend Strike

The union representing the lashers that handle containers at the Port of Rotterdam announced on Friday, October 10, that its members had unanimously decided to extend their strike indefinitely. Container operations in the Port of Rotterdam have mostly been halted since Wednesday afternoon when the strike began, with reports that vessels are backing up.

The lashers, who secure and release containers while vessels are docked, are striking two stevedoring companies, International Lashing Services and Matrans Marine Services, which have outsourced contracts from the container terminal operators at the Port of Rotterdam. Maersk warned customers that the strike is impacting the four primary container terminals operated by APM, Hutchinson, ECT Delta, and Rotterdam World Gateway.

"Our people have made it clear that half-hearted measures are not enough,” said Niek Stam, director of FNV Havens. “There's some movement among employers, but the difference compared to the previous offer is minimal. Employers seem to think we'll stop striking automatically, but that's a miscalculation."

The union held a midday meeting for members on Friday and originally had planned to resume work with the Friday afternoon shift. They, however, said the offers from the employers were “insufficient,” prompting the decision to extend the strike.

Union leadership said they were willing to lower their wage increase demand to 6.5 percent from the original demand of seven percent. The employers are reported to be offering a four percent raise.

AIS signals show vessels from Maersk, CMA CGM, Hapag-Lloyd, COSCO, and others, all holding offshore in the anchorages south of Rotterdam. Further complicating the situation, sea pilots in Belgium are also continuing their work slowdown that has been underway all week as they are demanding changes to proposed pension reforms. As of Friday morning, the union was reporting that there are now 113 ships waiting for their pilots, with 80 ships in the North Sea.

With the job actions in the two ports, analysts fear that disruptions and backlogs will build and ripple through the schedules of the container carriers. A group of small businesses cited the same concerns filing an emergency lawsuit on Friday, calling for a court to halt, delay, or restrict the strike in Rotterdam. Port officials confirmed the potential significant impact saying that a quarter of the import containers carry food. They said 40 percent of exports are also food items. The suit contends the strike will disrupt the supply of goods to retailers and healthcare providers. In addition, a general strike has been called for all unions in Belgium, which is expected to halt all vessels from Monday evening till Wednesday morning.

Further complicating the situation at the Port of Rotterdam, protests emerged on Friday from activists in support of Gaza. The port alleged that the protestors entered secure and private areas while they were blocking access roads. The same group is calling for a mass protest on Saturday to block all the roads into the Port of Rotterdam.

The union said it was available for weekend negotiations. It urged the two firms to return to the negotiations to complete a deal.