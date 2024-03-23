Samskip Continues Network Expansion with Spain-UK-Rotterdam Service Launch

[By: Samskip]

Samskip launches shortsea container service connecting Santander, Tilbury and Rotterdam, delivering the service reliability, security and sustainability advantages of intermodal transport to customers throughout Spain, supported by dedicated local customer support.

The new service launches from Rotterdam on Tuesday April 2nd, offering customers a weekly Spain-Tilbury-Rotterdam shortsea option that remains highly cost competitive against road-ferry alternatives while providing greater reliability and substantially lower CO2 emissions per tonne mile.

As experts in Multimodal and Intermodal planning logistics, Samskip has a strong local presence in Rotterdam and the UK, and with the addition of our newly opened office in Bilbao Spain set up to support the recently launched service from Santander-Dublin-Liverpool, we are strongly positioned to provide the kind of service Samskip is known for.

Ólafur Orri Ólafsson, Head of Network Optimization & Iberia Trade, said: “This new service connecting Northern Spain to the London economic area and the logistics hub of Rotterdam will provide a significantly enhanced reliable service for our customers, compared to what exists today in the Bay of Biscay. Calling the new BMT Santander terminal, which is located inside the natural bay of the Port of Santander, gives us a great advantage along the notoriously stormy northern coast, as the terminal is protected and able to operate continuously - even with very high winds. At Samskip, we are working tirelessly to make sure our customers receive the highest level of service for their cargoes traveling in and out of the Iberian Peninsula.”

Javier Fontaneda, Country Customer Experience Manager, Samskip S.L., said: “With this new service, we as Samskip are expanding our Scope in the UK, being able to offer both East and West coast service for our customers. At the same time, we offer a direct connection from Santander to Rotterdam, and are able to use Rotterdam as a transshipment port to connect our services to the rest of Europe. This is another step forward towards our aim to give customers a better Door/Door service to the UK and Europe.”

Kari-Pekka Laaksonen, Samskip CEO, said: “Equally as important as our commitment to sustainable practices and innovation, is our commitment to customer satisfaction. This means we provide support that begins with a service they can rely on, and spans to professional support that reassures each customer that we are there every step of the way. We believe every shipment is a journey and every journey counts.”